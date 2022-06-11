Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.96) Per Share

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($4.96) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.21) per share.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

