Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Ocugen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

OCGN opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The company has a market cap of $467.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ocugen by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocugen by 2,375.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 565,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after buying an additional 173,982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ocugen by 11.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ocugen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 214,323 shares of company stock valued at $478,056 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

