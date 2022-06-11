ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for ObsEva in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ObsEva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

