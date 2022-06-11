FY2023 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.86) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($57.64) to GBX 4,200 ($52.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,450 ($43.23) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,768.75.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Anglo American has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

