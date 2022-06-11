Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Marker Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

MRKR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

