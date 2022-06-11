Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on MannKind Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

MannKind stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.93.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 54.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 576,320 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in MannKind by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 612,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.