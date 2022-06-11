FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $6.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

METC opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $767.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,786,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,873,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.