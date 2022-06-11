Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

