Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Iris Energy Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

