Immunome, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.29) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunome in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.29) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.03. Immunome has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

