Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on EVgo, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for EVgo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. EVgo has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,481 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth $32,188,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.