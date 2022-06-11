89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.83) Per Share

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 89bio in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($2.83) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

89bio stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.72. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $22.31.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter worth $539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in 89bio by 21.8% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 89bio by 64.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

