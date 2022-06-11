Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

