Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.76. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 27,397,259 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

