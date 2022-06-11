eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EFTR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,704 shares in the company, valued at $253,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Byrnes purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221 in the last ninety days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

