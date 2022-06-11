Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of FENC opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.