Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRCL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

GRCL opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

