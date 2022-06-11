Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.88. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

