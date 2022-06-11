Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ideanomics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ideanomics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ideanomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ideanomics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ideanomics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ideanomics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ideanomics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

