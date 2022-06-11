Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.27). ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 287.25% and a negative net margin of 2,145.77%. The business had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABVC opened at $0.90 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

