Presidio Property Trust, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Presidio Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Presidio Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

SQFT opened at $3.24 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -84.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Presidio Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

