Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $150.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.