Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

QIPT opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

