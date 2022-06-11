FY2022 EPS Estimates for Standard Chartered PLC Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Chartered in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Standard Chartered’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCBFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.64) to GBX 620 ($7.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.27) to GBX 690 ($8.65) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SCBFF stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.