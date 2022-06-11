The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Sell

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $186.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $265.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.37.

NFLX opened at $182.94 on Thursday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

