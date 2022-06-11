Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.