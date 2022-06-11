StockNews.com Downgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Sell

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $416.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 752,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

