NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. NetApp has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

