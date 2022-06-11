Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,059,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.