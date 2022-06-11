StockNews.com Upgrades The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to “Buy”

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,870. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,194,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

