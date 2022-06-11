StockNews.com Downgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Hold

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
FMX has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
