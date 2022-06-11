StockNews.com Downgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Hold

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

FMX has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

