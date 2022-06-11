Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

