StockNews.com Lowers Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Sell

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,636,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 566,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $2,195,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

