StockNews.com Lowers Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Sell

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.
Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
