Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NX stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.