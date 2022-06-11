Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

NYSE:RBA opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,411 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $124,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,309,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,380,000 after purchasing an additional 823,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

