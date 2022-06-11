Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

