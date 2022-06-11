Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.84) target price (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($32.21)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.70) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,696.09 ($33.79).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,338 ($29.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £173.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,263.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

