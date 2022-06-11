Contrasting Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Wallbox and Volta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86 Volta 1 3 4 0 2.38

Wallbox presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Volta has a consensus target price of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 219.57%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volta is more favorable than Wallbox.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wallbox and Volta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 18.24 -$264.75 million N/A N/A Volta $32.31 million 11.44 -$276.60 million N/A N/A

Wallbox has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Volta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75%

Summary

Wallbox beats Volta on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

