American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $21.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

