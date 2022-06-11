Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Target Price at $11.11

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

