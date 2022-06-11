Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) PT at $198.22

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

EGP stock opened at $156.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $151.22 and a one year high of $229.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

