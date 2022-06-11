Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $290.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $221.21 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.