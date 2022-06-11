Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$46.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

TSE NPI opened at C$39.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$695.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

