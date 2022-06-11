Brokerages Set True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target at $7.17

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TUERF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

