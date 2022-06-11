Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) PT at $6.50

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

