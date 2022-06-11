Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.24.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$30.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.65. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.23 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total transaction of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$987,891.48. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. Insiders sold 513,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,944,325 over the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

