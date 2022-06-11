Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$37.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.24.

CVE stock opened at C$30.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.23 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.65.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3099998 EPS for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$149,369.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,085,193.59. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$4,157,175.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,761,257.95. Insiders have sold a total of 513,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,944,325 over the last three months.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

