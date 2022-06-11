Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Raised to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.50.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.81.

CPG opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.57. The firm has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

