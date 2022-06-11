Morgan Stanley Increases AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target to GBX 2,775

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVEVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,577.50.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

