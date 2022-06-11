JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €3.00

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.80 ($3.01) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.75 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.12) to €2.65 ($2.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

